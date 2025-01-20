Here’s Why Broadcom (AVGO) Surged in Q4

Munro Partners, an investment management firm, released its "Munro Global Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the December quarter, the Fund and MAET.ASX returned 10.4%. The Fund's short positions and option hedging hurt performance while its long positions and currencies contributed. Artificial intelligence (AI) continued to be a dominant theme in the quarter. Global markets had mixed performance with regional differences in the performance of the equity market. For more information on the fund’s best picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

Munro Global Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs and develops various semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The one-month return of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was 7.54%, and its shares gained 96.04% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 17, 2025, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock closed at $237.44 per share with a market capitalization of $1.113 trillion.

Munro Global Growth Fund stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) contributed 94bps to Fund performance for the quarter. Broadcom is a fabless semiconductor company that designs semiconductors for a range of different industries and applications, based in Palo Alto, California. The company plays an important role in providing semiconductors for AI, specifically, they provide hyperscale data centre companies custom silicon chips. Over time, as companies such as Meta, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft build out their AI offering, the critical semiconductor content will come from both custom silicon chips, designed by companies such as Broadcom, and merchant silicon chips, designed by Nvidia. Depending on the use case, or workload, the hyperscaler will use either a custom silicon semiconductor or a merchant silicon semiconductor. Therefore, over time we expect AI processes to be driven by both Nvidia designed chips and custom designed chips from Broadcom and its peers.

