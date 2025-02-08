Why BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Is Among the Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy According to Analysts

In This Article:
McKinsey reported that, since 2019, the US healthcare industry witnessed significant financial pressure. This is evidenced by the fact that industry EBITDA as a proportion of the National Health Expenditure has declined by an estimated 150 bps (basis points). This fall has impacted payers and providers. Notably, the payers’ estimated margins in 2024 might be at their lowest levels in a decade. While providers have been facing labor shortages, the inflationary pressures have not yet been fully absorbed in the broader healthcare system.
Amidst these past trends, what does the future hold?
What Lies Ahead for the US Healthcare Industry?
McKinsey believes that the healthcare players need to consider potential policy and regulatory changes that can take place in the coming years due to the 2025 change in federal government administration. Furthermore, the industry continues to undergo a shift in growth dynamics. Health services and technology (HST) revenue pools are projected to increase at an 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, courtesy of the double-digit growth in software platforms and advanced data and analytics via sales of innovative technologies (such as generative AI) to providers and payers.
Furthermore, pharmacy services can see continued growth, mainly those having a focus on specialty pharmacy. Growth is expected to be fueled by increased utilization and new therapy launches, says McKinsey. Notably, specialty pharmacy revenue is projected to rise at an 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, boosting EBITDA for specialty pharmacies and managed service providers.
Growth Drivers in the Healthcare Industry
McKinsey estimates that healthcare EBITDA is expected to increase by 7% CAGR to $987 billion in 2028 from a baseline of $676 billion in 2023. In many segments, the improvement is expected to be backed by recovery from post-pandemic lows, while in other areas (such as HST and specialty pharmacy), growth is projected to be faster. Software platforms have a key role in the healthcare ecosystem, allowing providers and payers to be more efficient in a complex environment.
Technological innovation (such as generative AI and machine learning) continues to create opportunities for stakeholders throughout segments via automating workflows, promoting data connectivity, and generating actionable insights. McKinsey further added that specialty pharmacy revenue is expected to experience rapid growth because of higher utilization and pipeline expansion (such as in oncology). The increased use of specialty drugs continues to expand specialty pharmacy profit pools.
Our Methodology
To list the 12 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Analysts, we used a screener and filtered out the companies catering to the healthcare sector. Next, we chose the stocks that analysts saw the most upside to. Finally, the stocks were arranged in ascending order of their average upside potential, as of February 4. We also mentioned hedge fund sentiments around each stock, as of Q3 2024.
A team of scientists in white lab coats reviewing lab results in a research facility.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46
Average Upside Potential: 43.9%
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in discovering, creating, testing, and delivering transformative medicines to treat patients suffering from genetic diseases and cancers. On January 14, TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren maintained a bullish stance on the company’s stock, giving a “Buy” rating. The analyst’s optimism revolves around several factors, including the promising initial launch performance of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s product, Attruby.
The analyst believes that the robust sales potential and market reception of Attruby are expected to help BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO). On November 22, 2024, the US FDA approved Attruby (acoramidis), and since then, the company has seen strong momentum with 430 patient prescriptions written by 248 physicians. Elsewhere, BofA increased the company’s price objective to $45 from $42, maintaining a “Buy” rating after the FDA approval.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has also showcased a proactive approach to maximizing the value of its assets with the help of strategic partnerships and ventures. The company has debuted its newest venture—GondolaBio, a biopharma startup. It will focus on developing therapies for genetic and rare diseases.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has also showcased a proactive approach to maximizing the value of its assets with the help of strategic partnerships and ventures. The company has debuted its newest venture—GondolaBio, a biopharma startup. It will focus on developing therapies for genetic and rare diseases.
