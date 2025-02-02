Why Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently published an article titled Why These 15 AI Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) stands against the other AI stocks.

AI stocks were hit hard by DeepSeek’s announcement, but it seems to be that DeepSeek is only causing more optimism in the long run for many AI companies. This is because cost has been a big problem for AI companies, and if they can make progress on this front, it will let AI companies make much more powerful models with the existing hardware they have.

DeepSeek is open source, so most AI companies can learn from its efficiency and integrate it. Moreover, companies and VCs are still willing to put money into AI companies and are doubling down on their bets. This likely means that AI companies will be able to make even more progress in the long run.

The real action has been spreading into many AI companies beyond the familiar names. Plus, we’re seeing the rise of agentic AI. These stocks crushed the market last year, and despite the DeepSeek catalyst this year, they are still doing well.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing AI stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

I will also mention the number of hedge fund investors in these stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds invest in? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 1

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) is a tech company that makes products for education. They sell things like interactive displays, whiteboards, and auto systems for classrooms. They also have digital signage and STEM products like 3D printers and robotics kits.

The stock has jumped significantly so far in 2025. The recent rally was sparked by Microsoft’s announcement that it will be investing $80 billion into AI and data center development this year. Some of this spending could spill into Boxlight Corp.

Apart from that announcement, Boxlight unified its global display brand as Clevertouch by Boxlight and launched the IMPACT Max 2 interactive panel. It also partnered with CrisisGo for integrated school safety.

