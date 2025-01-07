Why Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Is One of the Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) stands against other best Canadian penny stocks to buy according to analysts.

According to a report by the Government of Canada, released on December 16, the country’s economic outlook has been revised upward, as private-sector economists forecast moderate growth of around 2% in the second half of 2025. The report highlights the average of private sector forecasts are used as the basis for economic and fiscal planning in Canada to ensure objectivity and transparency. The Department of Finance surveyed a group of 11 private sector economists in September 2024, who expect the Canadian economy to benefit from robust growth in the US, driven by rising equity markets and increasing confidence among US households and businesses. The economists forecast that the unemployment rate will also stabilize to 6.6% by the end of 2025 compared to 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The report also states that the government is reducing the federal debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term. The federal debt-to-GDP ratio in 2023-24 was 42.1% and is forecasted to decline to 41.9% in 2024-25.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on January 3, Gavin Graham, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Spire Wealth Management, discussed the investment landscape for 2025, particularly focusing on Canadian stocks. Graham acknowledged that Canada has been a market leader in cutting interest rates which provides them a much better position than their U.S. counterparts, specifically in sectors such as pipelines, utilities, REITs, telecom, and financials, which are interest-rate sensitive industries.

In the energy sector, Graham expressed a preference for natural gas companies which have performed well due to low cost structure and the potential for increased demand due to the anticipation of colder weather in the US. Despite the local weather-related volatility in North America, he sees a positive outlook for the sector due to the impact of geopolitical events, such as Ukraine ending its gas imports from Russia, which could further influence natural gas prices.

Graham also recommended that investors allocate 5 to 10% of their portfolios to gold, citing the robust performance of gold miners. He noted that while gold itself was up 27% last year, gold miners have underperformed relative to the metal and suggests that major gold miners have the potential to outperform. Gold mining stocks, being a leveraged play on the price of gold, could see significant gains if the gold price continues to rise and can offer attractive dividend yields and a hedge against economic uncertainty.

