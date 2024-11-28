Why Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is One of the Cheapest Stocks to Buy on Robinhood?

In This Article:
While the market has been on an upward trajectory for nearly two years now, the combination of seasonal trends, strong retail, and corporate activity, and positive market momentum following the November election still suggests a potential for continued growth in U.S. equities.
Goldman Sachs’ Scott Rubner predicts a year-end rally that will push the S&P to 6,200 points as reported by Bloomberg on November 25. He attributes this potential rally to growing retail enthusiasm in equities and crypto, seasonal trading patterns, and increasing corporate buyback demand.
Rubner noted that the recent consolidation phase is typical, and highlighted significant inflows into U.S. equities, with the broader market gaining over 3% since the November 5 presidential vote and the Russell 2000 rising 6.5%. Historically, strong market performance in election years tends to extend into January, with the capital being deployed at the start of the new year.
Strategic Investment Moves in a Shifting Economy
In an interview with Seana Smith and Madison Mills of Yahoo Finance, Jim Smigiel, SEI’s Chief Investment Officer, highlighted several key insights for investors, in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies. He warned that these policies could lead to higher inflation and rising interest rates, which may impact investment strategies. For investors, the focus should be on understanding how inflation and rates can affect different assets and staying prepared for potential shifts in the market.
Smigiel sees opportunities in small-cap stocks, value stocks, and financials, which are expected to benefit from the current reflationary environment. He suggested investors consider diversifying their portfolios to reduce reliance on highly concentrated growth sectors like tech. Active management, where professional fund managers select investments, could also be a useful strategy to broaden exposure and adapt to market changes.
While higher rates could eventually pose challenges, Smigiel noted that small-cap stocks remain attractive for now due to improved debt structures, providing a window of opportunity until around 2026. Investors should keep an eye on rising yields, as it might signal a need to shift toward more defensive investments. Diversification remains critical in managing risks during this period.
Our Methodology
For this article, we checked all the large-cap companies trading on Robinhood with at least 50% positive analyst ratings. We narrowed our list to nearly 40 stocks that were trading below a forward price-to-earnings multiple of under 15. We also skipped the stocks that were trading above or at their industry median despite trading below a PE ratio of 15. Finally, we chose the 10 cheapest stocks to buy based on their average analyst price target upside as of November 25 (pre-market open). These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Market Cap: $23.33 billion
FWD PE Ratio: 9.6
Average Price Target Upside: 58.33%
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for neurological disorders, rare diseases, and specialized immunology. Its treatments address conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It operates in multiple countries, including the U.S., China, and Germany.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) struggled in 2024, declining over 40% year-to-date, and has also taken place among our oversold large-cap stocks list due to setbacks with its Alzheimer’s treatment, Leqembi, and declining sales of key multiple sclerosis drugs, Tecfidera and Tysabri. Additional pressures include reduced contract manufacturing and royalty income.
Despite that, analysts maintain a positive sentiment around the company. On November 15, TipRanks reported that Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on the company with a price target of $250. The recommendation stems from positive developments in Europe for Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer’s drug, Leqembi. The EMA reversed its earlier decision and now recommends Leqembi’s approval for specific patient groups based on genetic markers. This decision is seen as a significant opportunity, as Europe could account for about 30% of the drug’s global sales.
Yee noted challenges, including delays in EU pricing and reimbursement processes, logistical hurdles for patient adoption and diagnostic infrastructure, and the need for the company to improve its product pipeline. Despite these issues, the approval for Leqembi among patient groups showing notable cognitive improvement supports market growth potential.
Overall, BIIB ranks 2nd on our list of cheapest stocks to buy on Robinhood. While we acknowledge the potential of BIIB as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BIIB but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
