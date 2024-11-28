Why Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is One of the Cheapest Stocks to Buy on Robinhood?

We recently published a list of 10 Cheapest Stocks to Buy On Robinhood. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) stands against other cheapest stocks to buy on Robinhood.

While the market has been on an upward trajectory for nearly two years now, the combination of seasonal trends, strong retail, and corporate activity, and positive market momentum following the November election still suggests a potential for continued growth in U.S. equities.

Goldman Sachs’ Scott Rubner predicts a year-end rally that will push the S&P to 6,200 points as reported by Bloomberg on November 25. He attributes this potential rally to growing retail enthusiasm in equities and crypto, seasonal trading patterns, and increasing corporate buyback demand.

Rubner noted that the recent consolidation phase is typical, and highlighted significant inflows into U.S. equities, with the broader market gaining over 3% since the November 5 presidential vote and the Russell 2000 rising 6.5%. Historically, strong market performance in election years tends to extend into January, with the capital being deployed at the start of the new year.

READ ALSO: Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round: 9 Stocks in Spotlight and 10 Best Renewable Energy Penny Stocks to Invest In.

Strategic Investment Moves in a Shifting Economy

In an interview with Seana Smith and Madison Mills of Yahoo Finance, Jim Smigiel, SEI’s Chief Investment Officer, highlighted several key insights for investors, in light of President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies. He warned that these policies could lead to higher inflation and rising interest rates, which may impact investment strategies. For investors, the focus should be on understanding how inflation and rates can affect different assets and staying prepared for potential shifts in the market.

Smigiel sees opportunities in small-cap stocks, value stocks, and financials, which are expected to benefit from the current reflationary environment. He suggested investors consider diversifying their portfolios to reduce reliance on highly concentrated growth sectors like tech. Active management, where professional fund managers select investments, could also be a useful strategy to broaden exposure and adapt to market changes.

While higher rates could eventually pose challenges, Smigiel noted that small-cap stocks remain attractive for now due to improved debt structures, providing a window of opportunity until around 2026. Investors should keep an eye on rising yields, as it might signal a need to shift toward more defensive investments. Diversification remains critical in managing risks during this period.

Story Continues