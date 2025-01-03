Why Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Crashed Yesterday

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Kick Off 2025 Trading in The Red. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) stands against the other stocks.

The stock market finished the first trading day of the year in the negative territory—a fifth straight day, over the lack of catalysts to spark trading appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down the most by 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 decreased 0.22 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.16 percent.

Ten companies also kicked off trading mirroring the broader market downturn. In this article, let's explore the reasons behind their decline.

To come up with Thursday’s top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw its share price on Thursday decline by 5.41 percent or 0.98 points to end at $17.13 following disappointing earnings results.

According to the company, it generated $1.019 billion in revenues but reported a net loss of $11.09 million, resulting in an earnings per share of -$0.03 and a gross profit of $355 million.

The company earlier expected to post a final loss in 2024 before swinging to profitability in 2025.

According to analysts, they expect the company to grow 82 percent year-on-year, on average. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Overall BILI ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks that crashed yesterday.

