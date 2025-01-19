Why Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is the Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stock to Invest In

We recently published a list of the 10 Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) stands against other best soaps and cleaning materials stocks to invest in.
Overview of the Consumer Staple Sector
Soaps and cleaning materials stocks fall in the consumer staple sector. According to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), these stocks are less sensitive to economic cycles, as all consumers need to eat, clean themselves and their houses, and perform other acts of personal hygiene. Consumer staples are thus an integral part of life.
These stocks generally do not have the highest year-over-year revenue and earnings growth. This is primarily because they are usually mature and large companies. However, the consumer staples sector has historically experienced relatively minute disruption. Stocks in this sector have various other characteristics that overshadow their modest growth. These characteristics include noncyclic and inelastic demand that does not fluctuate with changing prices and economic conditions. They also entail stable revenue streams, reliable profits, low price volatility, defensive positioning, and a reliable dividend-paying nature.
What Does 2025 Look Like for Consumer Staples?
On December 10, Ben Shuleva, Fidelity Sector Portfolio Manager, published a report on Fidelity Investments to discuss the outlook and expected nature of consumer staples in 2025. The consumer staples sector had a positive year in 2024. Shuleva is of the view that with sector dynamics returning to normal, 2025 is also expected to have a positive outlook for the sector. Solid consumer balance sheets, a strong economy, and support from the Fed may help the sector perform better than the broader market. Opportunities thus exist in consumer staples in 2025. Stable consumer demand, steady real wage growth, and healthy employment are further expected to support these opportunities.
However, Shuleva warned that some uncertainties may affect the sector. These include trade policy changes that may arise due to Trump’s incoming presidential administration, the effects of tariffs, and the potential consequences of the dollar’s strength or weakness. He further highlighted that since most consumer staple products are manufactured in the United States, the direct effects of tariffs are expected to be limited. However, products like Mexican alcohol and Chinese items sold by consumer staples retailers may experience price increases.
Shuleva also presented a bright side to the sector, reasoning that since consumer staple businesses have experienced volatility from changing tariff policies in recent years, they are likely to be well-prepared for them. Like other sectors, the consumer staples sector’s ultimate performance depends upon the broader economy’s performance. It is a defensive sector, and defensive sectors are historically likely to perform well in economic weaknesses.
Our Methodology
We sifted through stock screeners, online rankings, and ETFs to compile a list of 15 soaps and cleaning materials stocks. We then selected the top 10 stocks most popular among elite hedge funds. We sourced hedge fund data from Insider Monkey’s database. The stocks are sorted in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders that have stakes in them as of fiscal Q3 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A female customer browsing a variety of body care products in a retail store.
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), previously known as L Brands, Inc., is a retailer of soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, and body care products. According to Insider Monkey’s database, 36 funds had stakes in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) in the fiscal third quarter of 2024.
The company’s net sales for fiscal Q3 2024 were $1.6 billion, up 3% compared to last year. Its strategic investments and focused execution of the five E strategy are driving momentum toward long-term profitable growth for the company. The five Es of its strategy includes elevating the Bath and Body Works brand and core products, engaging with its core customers innovatively, extending its reach to new markets and adjacencies, enhancing its omnichannel experience, and enhancing operational efficiency and excellence. It made progress across all these categories in fiscal Q3 2024.
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is also focusing on store expansion. It opened its 500th international store in London at the end of fiscal Q3 2024. Its partner store openings for the year are on track, with around 50 net new stores.
Overall, BBWI ranks SEVENTH on our list of the 10 best soaps and cleaning materials stocks to invest in.
