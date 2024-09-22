Why Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Could Be Worth Watching

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$43.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$26.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bath & Body Works' current trading price of US$29.28 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bath & Body Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Bath & Body Works Worth?

Great news for investors – Bath & Body Works is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.85x is currently well-below the industry average of 15.68x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Bath & Body Works’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Bath & Body Works generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bath & Body Works. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BBWI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BBWI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBWI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bath & Body Works (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

