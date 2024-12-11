Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Is the Best Bank Stock to Invest in for the Long Term?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Bank Stocks To Invest In For the Long Term. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) stands against other best bank stocks to invest in for the long term.

Following the 2024 US presidential election, the banking industry has generated quite a lot of returns on the stock market. Bank stocks are dependent on interest rates, the lending environment, and the costs they incur. While higher rates mean that banks can increase their spread and boost interest earnings, if the rates remain high for too long, then the demand for capital dries up in the industry which affects the amount of money they can lend.

Additionally, higher rates also mean that for some banks, particularly those geared towards consumers, interest expenses also jump since they have to pay out hefty amounts to account holders. The high interest costs experienced by these banks don’t mean that those focused on investment banking are spared the ire of high rates. Investment banks suffer from reduced market activity during periods of high interest rates since most investors prefer the comfort of deposit accounts and other vehicles to enjoy risk-free interest income.

These principles have been evident on the balance sheets of some of the biggest banks in America during the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hiking cycle. As an example, consider the H1 2024 results of America’s second-largest bank by asset size. For the six months ending in June 2023, the bank earned $61 billion in interest income. This marked a strong 118% annual growth as the bank basked in the two-decade-high interest rate era in the United States. At the same time, however, the firm’s interest expenses sat at $32.4 billion to mark an even greater 731% annual jump. As a result, while pre-expense interest income grew by triple-digit percentages, after accounting for interest expense, the net interest income marked a 19% growth and was $28.6 billion.

Similarly, higher rates also mean that banks focused on investment markets end up struggling. This has been the case for America’s fifth-largest bank by asset size. While Wall Street in 2023 and 2024 has seen broader indexes driven by investors’ AI euphoria, in 2022, the markets faced one of their worst years in recent history. Back then, the Federal Reserve unleashed back-to-back 75 basis point interest rate hikes, and most stocks that were not geared to withstand the new economic conditions ushered by the high rates stumbled. From the start of 2022 to the market’s bottom in October, the flagship S&P index had lost 24.8% while the broader NASDAQ’s technology focus meant that it lost a heftier 34%.

