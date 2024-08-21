Why Balfour Beatty's (LON:BBY) Shaky Earnings Are Just The Beginning Of Its Problems

The subdued market reaction suggests that Balfour Beatty plc's (LON:BBY) recent earnings didn't contain any surprises. Our analysis suggests that along with soft profit numbers, investors should be aware of some other underlying weaknesses in the numbers.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

To properly understand Balfour Beatty's profit results, we need to consider the UK£42m gain attributed to unusual items. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Balfour Beatty had a rather significant contribution from unusual items relative to its profit to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items are making its statutory profit significantly stronger than it would otherwise be.

Our Take On Balfour Beatty's Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, Balfour Beatty's large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. As a result, we think it may well be the case that Balfour Beatty's underlying earnings power is lower than its statutory profit. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been very impressive. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Balfour Beatty at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Balfour Beatty you should be aware of.

