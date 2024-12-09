Why Aurora Innovation (AUR) Is Among the Best Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Autonomous Driving Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stands against the other best autonomous driving stocks to buy.

The vision of fleets of driverless cars seamlessly transporting passengers has captivated consumers and driven billions in investment over recent years. Imagine summoning a driverless car with a tap on your phone, enjoying a stress-free, congestion-free commute. After years of anticipation and extensive development, self-driving car technology is finally becoming a reality. Vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) and partial self-driving capabilities are now hitting the market, signaling the start of the race toward full autonomy.

Simultaneously, the robotaxi market is maturing, with commercial driverless services now active across the U.S. and China. Leading players in this space collectively operate over 2,000 robotaxis, gathering data to refine AI systems, ensuring safety, and serving mobility-as-a-service customers. According to IDTechEx, the autonomous vehicles market is poised for rapid growth, with projections indicating robotaxi vehicle sales could reach $174 billion by 2045, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% starting in 2025.

According to a 2021 McKinsey survey, consumers are eager for autonomous driving (AD) features and willing to pay a premium. Ranked from Level 0-5 based on capabilities, growing demand for these systems could unlock billions in revenue. While vehicles equipped with Level 2 autonomy are widely known, the firm projects that widespread adoption of vehicles equipped with Level 4 capabilities will begin around 2026, with initial applications expected to focus on autonomous parking, with highway driving following shortly thereafter. Overall, McKinsey projects that the ADAS and AD market for passenger cars could generate $300 billion to $400 billion by 2035. The firm also highlights the far-reaching impact autonomous vehicles could have on various industries. For instance, by significantly reducing car accidents, advanced driver technology could lower the demand for roadside assistance and vehicle repairs, potentially challenging businesses in those sectors as adoption increases. Additionally, self-driving cars may eliminate the need for high insurance premiums, as liability for accidents could shift away from individual drivers. This could pave the way for new business-to-business insurance models tailored to autonomous travel.

