Why attention seeking Gen Z workers are rage quitting for content

It is a sinking feeling familiar to thousands of remote workers. At 9am, a calendar invitation lands in your inbox from the HR department with a link to a video call.

It can only mean one thing: rumours of layoffs have been swirling for weeks. All there is to do now is put on a brave face, think about updating your CV – and start filming.

A growing number of white collar employees, particularly Gen Z workers who have spent much of their careers working from home, are covertly recording themselves being made redundant, and uploading the footage to social media apps such as TikTok.

Many more are posting openly about losing their jobs, breaking down what would once have been considered a taboo. Some of the videos have racked up millions of views, shining a light not only on the person being laid off, but also on the employer making cuts.

When Gabrielle Dawson, a 28-year-old producer working at the US network CBS News, was asked to join a video call three months into her job in a new city, she did not know she was about to become unemployed. “[But] I knew it couldn’t have been something good,” she says. Dawson set up her phone to film the meeting, chiefly to have a record of what was said.

In the video, which has since been viewed more than nine million times on TikTok, a manager monotonously reads out a statement declaring that “unfortunately, [restructuring] has resulted in your role being impacted”. When she questions why she was asked to take the job in the first place so recently, she is given a non-answer.

Dawson says she was not originally planning to share the video on social media, but decided to after reports about the layoffs reached the news.

“I’m a private person when it comes to some things and in the past I would have never thought to share or [would] just stay quiet. I think the other videos out there gave me the courage to post mine,” she says. “Why shouldn’t I be able to share my story?”

Tara Quinn-Cirillo, an associate fellow of the British Psychological Society, says that workers posting about losing their jobs may be a way to assert an identity that has been undermined by being laid off. “Sharing information can make you feel in control,” she says.

Quinn-Cirillo adds that users with a large social media following may believe they are getting one up on an ex-employer by bringing the HR-managed dismissal into the chaotic world of social media, where they have the power.

Others may simply feel they have a close relationship with their followers, and feel compelled to update them on their career as they would a family member.

Changes in the job market and office culture in recent years have also created the conditions for sharing. Recording oneself being laid off is a trend enabled by remote working: it is easier to film yourself being given bad news on one end of a Zoom call than it is while sitting on the other side of a desk.

Studies have shown that Gen Z are disproportionately disengaged from their employers, and more inclined to switch between jobs, making them more inclined to burn their former employer on the way out.

With UK and US unemployment close to 50-year lows, they have not experienced an economy-wide jobs crisis like older generations before them.

That clashed with widespread layoffs across the tech and media industries over the last year, as companies that had hired rapidly during the pandemic reversed course, leading to hasty redundancies conducted over video call.

Amanda Rajkumar, Adidas’ former global head of human resources, says the QuitTok trend feels like “one of the strongest examples to date of generational differences between Gen Z and Gen X at work”. She argues that this trend could ultimately backfire on the young workers posting the videos.

“From personal experience, my generation would rather eat soap than damage the hand that feeds them,” she says.

“What’s interesting about the QuitTok trend is that it shows a complete lack of regard for future employability; most HR departments/third party referencing companies will screen social media footprints of applying candidates and live quitting on TikTok is about as red a flag as they come.”

Octavius Black, the founder of staff training consultancy Mind Gym, says nervous chief executives might want to “train managers on how to share difficult messages sensitively” so that they don’t put their foot in it. However, he thinks the trend for complaining on social media could be short-lived.

He argues that places like Glassdoor, the website where staff can anonymously review employers, has now lost some of its credibility because it “has become a marketplace for moaners”.

Many Gen Z workers believe they will have options when it comes to finding a new job.

Brittany Pietsch, a former sales employee at the internet security company Cloudflare based in the US, recorded herself being sacked in January, challenging HR staff about the decision in a nine-minute video that has since garnered more than three million views on TikTok as well as many millions more on Twitter.

She later said the video’s success meant she had had more companies seeking to hire her than ever.

“Any company that wouldn’t want to hire me because I shared a video of how a company fired me, or because I asked questions as to why I was being let go, is not a company I would ever want to work for anyway,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Often, layoff videos can put pressure on the company itself. After Pietsch’s video went viral, Cloudflare’s chief executive Matthew Prince admitted that it was “painful for me to watch”.

He defended the company firing Pietsch, but said the company should have been “more kind and humane” and that it would improve how it handles layoffs.

Liz Parkin, an employment lawyer at Ashurst, says businesses might be able to claim breach of contract for staff that post videos of internal meetings.

“In the majority of cases there will be clear contractual obligations on employees not to use or disclose confidential company information,” Parkin says.

“Covert recording could also be seen as a misconduct or disciplinary issue. It is then up to the business to review what options might be available to them including for breach of contract [and] individuals in breach of their contract may forfeit payments due to them by the company.”

Parkin says employers are now being given legal advice to assume that meetings are being recorded.

Dawson, whose layoff video is one of the most widely watched on TikTok, has no regrets, saying she was approached by other employers after posting it. “Of course no one wants to get laid off or fired,” she says, “but why are we not talking about it more?”