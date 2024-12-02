Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Is One of the Most Profitable Pharmaceutical Stocks Right Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Most Profitable Pharmaceutical Stocks Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) stands against the other most profitable pharmaceutical stocks.

The Pharmaceutical Industry: Growth, Innovation, and Emerging Challenges

Healthcare, which includes numerous businesses that offer patient care, conduct research and development of novel treatments, and design, produce, and distribute diagnostic tools and tests, takes the term "defensive" a step further than practically any other industry. Improvements in medical technology, medications, and therapeutic approaches have changed the course of patient care. As the need for quick results has grown, pharmaceutical corporations in particular have drawn much attention. Global pharmaceutical manufacturing was estimated to be worth $516.48 billion in 2022, according to a Grand View Research analysis. From 2023 to 2030, the industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63%.

The biopharma industry now has the most extensive and varied clinical pipeline, due to decades of groundbreaking research. In 2012, there were 3,200 distinct medications under development; by 2022, that number had nearly doubled to 6,100. The average cost of producing a single treatment is over $1 billion, while just 14% of medications in clinical trials reach FDA clearance, according to MIT research. This could be a game-changer for AI. To identify the optimum medicine combinations, generative AI, for instance, helps researchers identify illness patterns in large data sets and explore a far greater number of possible compounds than traditional approaches can. Additionally, according to PwC, AI-driven analytics and automation could cut operational costs by more than 30% and process timeframes by 60–70%.

In a similar vein, the market has grown significantly due to consumer interest in weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. According to a recent study in the scientific journal Addiction, GLP-1 medications may reduce the prevalence of alcohol and opioid addiction by as much as 50%. Additionally, these medications are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease and other disorders that are frequently associated with obesity. The development of GLP-1 is becoming crucial for pharmaceutical businesses that want to be leaders in fields like cardiovascular and renal health. Competition with the leading companies in the anti-obesity business, which is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030, is no longer the main emphasis. The possibility of additional participants entering the field is growing along with the possible applications of GLP-1s.

