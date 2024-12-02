Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Is One of the Most Profitable Pharmaceutical Stocks Right Now?

In This Article:
The Pharmaceutical Industry: Growth, Innovation, and Emerging Challenges
Healthcare, which includes numerous businesses that offer patient care, conduct research and development of novel treatments, and design, produce, and distribute diagnostic tools and tests, takes the term "defensive" a step further than practically any other industry. Improvements in medical technology, medications, and therapeutic approaches have changed the course of patient care. As the need for quick results has grown, pharmaceutical corporations in particular have drawn much attention. Global pharmaceutical manufacturing was estimated to be worth $516.48 billion in 2022, according to a Grand View Research analysis. From 2023 to 2030, the industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63%.
The biopharma industry now has the most extensive and varied clinical pipeline, due to decades of groundbreaking research. In 2012, there were 3,200 distinct medications under development; by 2022, that number had nearly doubled to 6,100. The average cost of producing a single treatment is over $1 billion, while just 14% of medications in clinical trials reach FDA clearance, according to MIT research. This could be a game-changer for AI. To identify the optimum medicine combinations, generative AI, for instance, helps researchers identify illness patterns in large data sets and explore a far greater number of possible compounds than traditional approaches can. Additionally, according to PwC, AI-driven analytics and automation could cut operational costs by more than 30% and process timeframes by 60–70%.
In a similar vein, the market has grown significantly due to consumer interest in weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. According to a recent study in the scientific journal Addiction, GLP-1 medications may reduce the prevalence of alcohol and opioid addiction by as much as 50%. Additionally, these medications are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease and other disorders that are frequently associated with obesity. The development of GLP-1 is becoming crucial for pharmaceutical businesses that want to be leaders in fields like cardiovascular and renal health. Competition with the leading companies in the anti-obesity business, which is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030, is no longer the main emphasis. The possibility of additional participants entering the field is growing along with the possible applications of GLP-1s.
The pharmaceutical industry faces challenges despite appearing robust. Biotech and pharma funding dropped 48.6% in 2022 compared to 2021, with IPO proceeds also declining amid market volatility. While 2020 and 2021 saw drug-developer IPOs raise $46.5 billion, surpassing the previous eight years combined, investor caution has increased. In 2024, drug developers raised $2 billion through IPOs by September 3, a 24% year-over-year increase. However, two-thirds of these funds came early in the year, with proceeds falling sharply later, reducing their share of U.S. IPO proceeds from 17% in February to 6.5%.
In his October 7 remarks, Tim Hunt, CEO of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, highlighted increased 2024 investment in cell and gene therapies, noting that 13 of the 15 largest pharma companies are active in this space. With numerous patents expiring, these therapies offer potential revenue opportunities. However, Q2 2024 saw a 38% drop in cell and gene therapy deals compared to 2023, alongside fewer patent applications. Despite these challenges, the field remains a strong investment prospect.
Our Methodology
Our methodology focuses on identifying high-growth stocks by applying a rigorous Stock Analysis filter. We considered companies with positive net income growth for 5 years and then ranked them accordingly. We also measured hedge fund sentiment around each stock according to Insider Monkey’s database of 900 as of Q3 2024.
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)
Net Income Growth 5Y: 25.87%
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The company is primarily involved in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It focuses on treating a wide range of diseases, including oncology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, respiratory, and rare diseases. It also develops vaccines and immune therapies, aiming to deliver life-changing treatments and preventions.
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is one of the most profitable stocks right now. In Q3 2024, the company's revenue grew 21%, with all focus therapy areas achieving double-digit growth. Core EPS rose 27% to $2.08, driven by a 19% increase in product sales. The U.S. accounted for 43% of revenue, while emerging markets outside China contributed 14%, surpassing China's 13%. Alliance revenue also grew 50% to $1.5 billion, boosted by sales of Enhertu and Tezspire.
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)'s oncology segment grew 22% to $16 billion in the first nine months which was driven by flagship products like Tagrisso and Enhertu. High-value Phase 3 readouts, including LAURA, offer over $5 billion in revenue potential. A $3.5 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing and R&D underscores the company's focus on innovation and growth.
The corporation's global presence, with 30% growth in emerging markets outside China, remains a key strength. Despite challenges in China, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) continues investing in the region. Recent regulatory approvals in the U.S., Europe, and China are expected to drive growth and solidify the company's leadership in the pharmaceutical market.
As of Q3 2024, 42 hedge funds held shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), according to the Insider Monkey database. The largest shareholder in the company was Fisher Asset Management with shares worth $816.5 million. Analysts maintain a consensus Strong Buy rating for the stock, with an average price target of $87.67—ranging from $87.00 to $88.00—indicating a potential 29.65% increase from its recent price of $67.62.
Overall, AZN ranks 4th on our list of most profitable pharmaceutical stocks right now.
