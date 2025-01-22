Why Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Among the Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the AI Boom?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the AI Boom. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stands against the other semiconductor stocks.

More than two years have passed since the proliferation of the disruptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) megatrend, symbolically marked by the launch of OpenAI’s revolutionary product – ChatGPT. Since then, the AI revolution has accelerated rapidly, with 2023 and 2024 seeing a surge in demand for advanced AI applications across industries. This transformation has driven companies to increasingly rely on robust data centers that can support the computational power required by the intelligent algorithms.

In tandem with the rise of AI, the data center sector has experienced substantial growth. The need for larger, more efficient, and scalable data storage and processing capabilities has created a boom in infrastructure investments. Data centers, which house the powerful servers needed for AI workloads, have become critical enablers of this technology's expansion. This increase in demand for data center capacity is a key factor that has propelled semiconductor stocks, as these centers rely heavily on cutting-edge semiconductors to deliver the speed, efficiency, and power necessary to process vast amounts of data in real time.

Our Methodology

We shortlisted 35 semiconductor stocks using the holdings of iShares' Semiconductor ETF. Then we merged these stocks with Insider Monkey's proprietary hedge fund holdings database and identified the 10 most popular hedge fund semiconductor stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) High Growth Semiconductor Stock That Is Profitable Heading into 2025?

A technician in a clean room working on a semiconductor device, illuminated by the machines.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 64

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) dominates the photolithography systems market, a critical technology for manufacturing semiconductors by projecting circuit patterns from a photomask onto silicon wafers using light. These advanced systems enable chip manufacturers to pack more transistors onto the same silicon area, a key driver of technological progress, with photolithography accounting for a significant portion of the cost of producing advanced semiconductor chips, including cutting-edge chips used in AI applications. The Dutch chip manufacturing machinery provider also ranked 9th on a recent list of AI news and ratings that Wall Street was watching.

