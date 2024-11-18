Here’s Why Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Sold NetApp (NTAP)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In Q3, US stocks recovered from brief periods of volatility to hit new all-time highs. The portfolio returned strong absolute returns in the third quarter but lagged the benchmark. In the quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTQX returned 8.58%, Advisor Class fund APDQX posted a return of 8.63%, and Institutional Class fund APHQX returned 8.61%, compared to a 10.08% return for the Russell Midcap Value Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the Q3 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) offers a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that enable customers to transform their data infrastructure. The one-month return of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was -7.37%, and its shares gained 51.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 15, 2024, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock closed at $117.21 per share with a market capitalization of $24.003 billion.

Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"With regard to sales, we exited NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), an enterprise data storage and solutions company. Shares had moved into the higher end of our range of fair value on strong earnings results and enthusiasm about the long-term growth potential from artificial intelligence for the company’s storage solutions."

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 44 hedge fund portfolios held NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) at the end of the second quarter which was 41 in the previous quarter. In the first fiscal quarter 0f 2025, NetApp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTAP) revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion.

NetApp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTAP) strong performance contributed to Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund's performance in the previous quarter.