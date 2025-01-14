Why Is Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Surging on Analyst Recommendations?

We recently published a list of 5 Stocks Surging On Analyst Recommendations. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) stands against other stocks surging on analyst recommendations.

The US market is green today, reflecting the optimism of the market participants. Some stocks are outperforming the broader market based on analyst recommendations. These recommendations pertain to the stock prospects in 2025 as the economy heads for recovery in a monetary easing environment.

Analyst recommendations often come with insights on the stock based on extensive research by the analysts involved. Even though this research has its limitations and biases, it gives investors an idea of which stocks to bet on to outperform the market.

To come up with a list of stocks that are surging on analyst recommendations, we only considered stocks that received an analyst recommendation in the last 24 hours and have a market cap of at least $1 billion.

Why Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is Surging On Analyst Recommendations?

A shipping container filled with freshly-produced aluminum cans ready for distribution.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP), a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A. is a supplier of consumer metal beverage cans to multiple markets including the US, Europe, and Brazil. The stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock’s rating. The upgrade was based on improved market conditions for packaging.

It shows strong growth potential for 2025, as 2024 presented an increase of 15% in adjusted EBITDA and a rise of 2% in metal beverage can shipments.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is ready to expand from the 4.7% expected annual growth for aluminum cans to 2033. The Aluminum can market is projected to grow to over $92B by 2033. These projections show things will go in favor of AMBP making it a considerable option to invest.

Overall, AMBP ranks 2nd on our list of stocks surging on analyst recommendations.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.