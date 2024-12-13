Why Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Is the Best Stock to Invest in After Being Beaten Down?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 15 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) stands against other best beaten down stocks to invest in.
As per Charles Schwab, 2025 might bring hurdles for stocks in the form of uncertain trade policy, tougher fiscal policy, and subdued average growth in the global economy and corporate earnings. Collectively, these factors might result in significant volatility. On the positive side, improving growth and higher stock valuations might support strong returns overall for international stocks in 2025.
Challenges Faced by US Equities in 2024
As per Henry Allen, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, the biggest sell-off of 2024 was seen at the beginning of August 2024. Between 1st August 2024 and 5th August, the S&P 500 index saw a decline of more than 4%. This was due to weak nonfarm payrolls report amidst worries that the US Fed might decide to keep monetary policy too tight. Furthermore, investors’ sentiments were further impacted by the poor earnings reports from the renowned tech companies. However, the strategist believes that, for equity investors, the U.S. economic data soon demonstrated some improvement and the markets rebounded.
Next, mounting geopolitical tensions have somehow weighed over the broader equity indices in 2024. Henry Allen highlighted that a market sell-off in April was primarily because of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Brent crude oil seeing an intraday peak for the year of ~$92 a barrel. Between 1st April and 19th April, the S&P 500 index saw a significant decline of more than ~5%. However, Wall Street experts believe that tides are now expected to turn, and 2025 might be a promising year for global equities.
Structural Trends to Support Growth, Says Firetrail Investments
Firetrail Investments believes that several key structural trends are expected to aid global equity markets in 2025. Technological advancement might act as one of the most significant drivers, with businesses continuing to integrate automation, Al, and cybersecurity into their activities. Companies having innovative solutions in digital transformation will potentially benefit from significant digital adoption across sectors, spanning from finance to healthcare to manufacturing.
As per Firetrail Investments, the outlook for defensive and growth-oriented stocks in 2025 remains positive. This is because investors continue to balance the appeal of continuous income-generating businesses with the potential of high-growth entities. Companies operating in sectors such as technology, communications, and advanced manufacturing are expected to benefit due to favorable valuations and the normalization of interest rates. With capital becoming more accessible, such sectors will be well-placed to invest in further innovation, driving earnings growth.
As per the investment firm, in 2025, lower inflation, favorable labour market, and supportive monetary policy conditions are expected to provide a strong foundation for growth.
Our Methodology
To list the 15 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Invest In, we used a screener and sifted through several online rankings. After getting the list of initial 30-35 stocks, we filtered out the ones that have seen a significant decline on a YTD basis and are trading close to their respective 52-week lows. We also mentioned the hedge fund holdings around each stock. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of Q3 2024.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)
% Decline on a YTD Basis: ~34.3%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is a franchisee for an American fast-food burger restaurant. It has the right to own, operate, and grant franchises of restaurants in South and Central America and the Caribbean.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been facing challenges through market headwinds, including currency fluctuations and changing consumer spending patterns in its key markets. Furthermore, the company’s stock faced the impact of inflation-induced cost pressures on labor and raw materials.
However, Wall Street analysts opine that the current juncture of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock provides an entry point. On 1st October 2024, the company announced that it will exercise its option to renew its Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with McDonald’s for another 20 years starting in 2025. This agreement further strengthens its strategic footing, which stems from the geographic diversification of its solid restaurant base throughout Latin America.
As per Moody’s Ratings, the company’s competitive edge is aided by its restaurant portfolio. This is because around half of its restaurants are free-standing units, which provide a mix of takeout, drive-thru, and delivery service options. These options enhance restaurant sales. Furthermore, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is hedging food and paper costs at 50% of projected exposure throughout 5 markets to reduce the volatility of its input costs.
As per Wall Street, the shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have an average price target of $13.0.
Overall, ARCO ranks 7th on our list of best beaten down stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of ARCO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than ARCO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
