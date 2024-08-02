Here’s Why Analysts are Upgrading Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We recently published a list of Top 10 Latest AI Stock News and Analyst Ratings. Since Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 1st on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

The much-feared correction in mega-cap tech stocks is here as investors keep pulling out of AI winners to pile into small-cap stocks as possible rate cuts from the Federal Reserve near. Brent Thill, Jefferies tech research analyst, recently said while talking to CNBC that we are seeing a rotation inside the tech industry where semiconductor and internet companies are performing well while software companies are underperforming. However, Thill reiterated his view that in the back half of the year things will start to change and tech companies will start their rebound. The analyst cited a few software earnings that suggest no signs of “demand cracks.” He said that many semiconductor stocks are now in the overbought territory.

Brent Thill said the selloff has made software stocks more “attractive.”

But Thill also sees a broader rotation ongoing in the stock market, where sectors like financials and industrials are benefitting amid investor exodus from tech.

Asked what is causing a sudden rebound in small-cap stocks, Thill said that interest rate cut expectations and a broader rotation out of mega-cap stocks have a role to play here, in addition to the M&A activity which has increased significantly recently.

Thill thinks the AI “payoff” time is still years away and companies are still at the beginning of the AI spending curve.

For this article we compiled the biggest AI news updates and analyst rating upgrades/downgrades around AI stocks over the past few days. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 302

BMO Capital recently upgraded Amazon shares and the company’s Cloud estimates. The firm expects Amazon Web Services to grow revenue 19% to hit $26.3 billion. BMO increased its price target for AMZN to $230 from $220 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to gain on the back of its AWS business which is set to benefit from the rise in AI spending. Mizuho recently cited a survey conducted by one of its partners which shows that AWS sales cycle is seeing acceleration. Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated his Outperform rating on the stock and gave a $240 price target. The survey shows that spending on AWS is expected to rise about 22% year over year in 2024, up from the previous estimate of 20%, as generative AI projects are seen at an “inflection point” with external models about six months away from commercial deployment.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the stocks Dan Ives of Wedbush thinks have the potential to grow based on the AI revolution.

Investment firm UBS in a latest report named Trainium and Inferentia as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strengths in the AI Enabling layer to profit from the $1.16 trillion opportunity. Trainium is a machine learning (ML) chip that AWS purpose-built for deep learning (DL) training of 100B+ parameter models. Inferentia is an AI accelerator for deep learning (DL) and generative AI inference applications.

Amazon Web Services is another major factor that makes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) well positioned in the Enabling layer of the AI value chain. However, UBS believes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) doesn’t have any offering in the Intelligence layer of the AI value chain. The firm labeled “chatbot recommendations” as Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) strength in the application layer of AI.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) moved higher throughout the second quarter as AI demand helped to reaccelerate growth in their AWS business. It looks as though the cloud business is finally past the customer cost optimization period with customers restarting their cloud migrations as well as expanding spend on AI projects. Despite the top and bottom-line improvement seen in the first quarter, the company is significantly underearning its long-term potential as it continues to reinvest aggressively in the business. With 80% of global retail sales still being done in physical stores and 85% of global IT spending still on-premises, we see a long-run way for the dominant player in the cloud, retail, and increasingly logistics and advertising space.”

Overall, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 1st on Insider Monkey’s list titled Top 10 Latest AI Stock News and Analyst Ratings. While we acknowledge the potential of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AMZN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

