Here’s Why Analysts Just Upgraded Globe Life Inc. (GL)

The last week was full of negativity as the S&P went down nearly 3.5%. Matters were made worse by raging wildfires in Los Angeles, which have shocked people across the country. Amidst all this, there were a lot of positive developments as analysts continued to point out companies poised for a great performance in 2025.

Artificial Intelligence stocks continue to dominate coverage despite the fear of a slowdown in spending. With agentic AI the new hype, many companies are only just entering their AI journey, so investors still have a lot of undervalued plays that are worth looking at.

To come up with the list of 10 companies that analysts just upgraded, we only considered companies with a market cap of at least $1 billion.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) is a health insurance company that operates through four main segments: life insurance, health insurance, investments, and annuities. It primarily serves lower and middle-income households in the US. The insurance company was upgraded from In Line to Outperform by Evercore ISI.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was accused last year of using MLM tactics to generate sales. MLM marketing refers to a marketing strategy where people get a commission to generate sales. They also get paid for bringing in more people who can then generate more sales. This is considered an unethical practice. When this report came out, the stock price tanked.

That seems to be in the past though as the company is trying to move on from that scandal. Two months ago, it announced a stock repurchase authorization of $1.8 billion. By doing so, the company expressed confidence in its own affairs, increasing the positive investor sentiment. That sentiment now seems to be reflected by analysts as well, as the Evercore ISI upgrade shows. The company is expected to clock in improved margins in 2025 on the back of Medicare supplement repricing. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock should lessen as its financials improve.

Overall GL ranks 8th on our list of the companies that just upgraded by analysts.