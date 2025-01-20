Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK)

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Hot Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) stands against the other hot stocks.

What's the US Stock Market Like in 2025?

While the stock market in the United States remained closed on January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the day was happening with Donald Trump's inauguration on the same date. Previously, the stock market enjoyed a rally following Trump's win as the election uncertainty dissolved and the investor sentiment experienced a boost, looking forward to a pro-business environment.

As reported by Kiplinger, LPL's chief technical strategist, Adam Turnquist, pointed towards plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the future, considering that the economy is doing well and that earnings are expected to grow again in the new year by double digits while AI simultaneously drives market enthusiasm. Turnquist referred to the Trump admin potentially having a ‘pro-growth agenda, less regulatory oversight, and potentially lower taxes’. Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, reiterated the optimism, stating:

“The solid U.S. economy bodes well for corporate profits, the Fed remains on an easing path, and AI investment and monetization should continue to lead growth. We rate U.S. equities and quality bonds as Attractive.”

Although lower Fed rates, slowing inflation, and economic growth are factors building optimism, the uncertainty regarding policies, especially potential tariffs on imports from President-elect Trump, could impact the stock market rally. While the new admin is expected to impose up to 20% on all imports, this could depress the profits of American companies having robust sales abroad and hurt stocks. According to Federal Reserve Bank of New York research, Trump's tariffs during his first term negatively impacted U.S. equities exposed to countries where tariffs were targeted, for instance, a negative shift was witnessed in equity prices on the days Trump tariffs were announced, while the effect was the most on businesses exposed to China. Thus, the past implies tariffs being implemented on Donald Trump's second term's day one could act as a downside catalyst for the S&P 500, Dow, and the Nasdaq.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 12 hot stocks to buy according to analysts, we first used a stock screener to create a list of stocks that had gained over 30% over the past 6 months. Moving on, we shortlisted the top 12 stocks from our list which had the highest average upside potential, as of January 17. The 12 hot stocks to buy according to analysts have been arranged in ascending order of their average upside potentials.

