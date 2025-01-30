Why American Tower Corporation (AMT) Is Among the Best 5G Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts?

We recently published a list of 10 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stands against other best 5G stocks to invest in according to analysts.

5G technology is the fifth generation of wireless cellular technology that offers significant improvements in speed, latency, and capacity. The 5G technology industry is expected to experience rapid growth, fueled by the technology’s potential to revolutionize various sectors such as telecommunications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and private networks. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global 5G technology market was valued at $27.91 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow exponentially at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7% during 2025-2029 to reach a value of $210.98 billion by the end of the forecast period. In 2024, North America was the largest region in the global 5G technology market.

This growth in the 5G technology industry is supported by the growing demand for high-speed data connections and low latency, which are crucial for various new technologies and applications. Technologies like self-driving cars, advanced gaming, and live streaming require high-speed data connections. Additionally, the rise of new technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and automation is leading to a surge in the amount of data created, further driving the demand for 5G connectivity.

In March 2024, CNBC reported that telecom operators are still rolling out 5G wireless mobile networks, but are already talking about creating “5.5G” or “5G Advanced.” This was a major topic of discussion at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where leading telecom companies shared their plans for the development of a new generation of mobile internet technology.

This technology could power more advanced applications in the future, including mixed-reality headsets. Additionally, its applications could also include self-driving cars, unpiloted air taxis, and smart manufacturing.

Milind Kulkarni, the vice president and head of InterDigital’s wireless labs, told CNBC that the main reason for developing 5G Advanced standards is to make 5G more commercially relevant by expanding into different industries, resolving deployment problems, and continuing to improve the technology to create a bridge towards the next generation of wireless networks, known as 6G.

