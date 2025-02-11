Why American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Went Down on Monday

We recently published an article titled These 10 Companies Led Monday's Downturn. In this article, we are going to take a look at where American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street's major indices kicked off the trading on a positive note, all finishing in the green territory, as investors brushed off fears of growing global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones rose by 0.38 percent, the S&P 500 grew 0.67 percent, while the Nasdaq rallied 0.98 percent.

However, 10 companies defied a broader market optimism, mostly due to a series of stock rating downgrades from investment research companies on the back of poor earnings guidance and dismal earnings performance.

To come up with Monday’s worst performers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Jim Cramer Calls Out Analysts for Missing American Airlines (AAL) Issues – Here’s Why

A passenger jet taking off, representing the company's commitment to air transportation services.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. dropped 3.20 percent on Monday to finish at $16.62 apiece as investor sentiment was dampened by news of a bomb threat that caused significant delays to one of its flights last week.

The incident on Friday involved AAL flight 2863 set to leave Austin, Texas, which was disrupted for four hours after a young man renamed a WiFi hotspot to “there is a bomb on the flight.”

After no passenger admitted to the wrongdoing, police ordered everybody to deplane for re-screening.

The flight was cleared for takeoff after a few hours, but investors still reacted negatively to the news, selling off positions at the beginning of the week to flock to safer investments, especially as airline stocks are known to be highly sensitive to news related to safety and security issues.

