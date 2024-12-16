Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Is Billionaire David Tepper’s Top Stock Pick Heading into 2025?

We recently published a list of Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stands against other Billionaire David Tepper’s top stock picks heading into 2025.

David Tepper is one investor who stands out in squeezing and generating optimum returns from distressed debt and undervalued equities. Born into a middle-class family, he has risen up the ranks to become one of the most successful investors on Wall Street. The billionaire investor started Appaloosa Management LP in 1993 after quitting his job at Goldman Sachs after being overlooked for promotion twice.

It is a decision the billionaire investor can never regret, as Appaloosa Management LP has grown to become one of the most followed hedge funds on Wall Street. It had one of its best performances in 2001 when it returned 61% on investing in distressed bonds after the dot com crash.

Additionally, Appaloosa made $7 billion at the height of the great recession in 2009, when it opportunistically bought into distressed financial stocks and bonds. The focus on distressed situations has always defined Tepper. The investment strategy has allowed Tepper to accrue significant wealth, based on his net worth of about $21 billion. His hedge fund has made billions of dollars over the years, averaging 28% returns annually.

Tepper is already sensing a window of opportunity with Chinese equities trading at highly discounted valuations in response to deteriorating economic conditions. In the aftermath of the Chinese government initiating a series of stimulus packages to try and prop up the economy, Tepper believes it is time to take a closer look at Chinese equities.

“Everything,” Tepper said when asked what Chinese stocks to buy in an interview with CNBC. “Everything… ETFs, I would do futures, everything.” The investment thesis is based on the notion that it is wrong to fight the Fed, which in this case is the Chinese government and the central bank.

Tepper’s sentiment comes on China cutting key interest rates and announcing liquidity support for the stock market. China’s central bank has lowered bank reserve requirements and encouraged companies to buy back stocks. Appaloosa Management has already responded to China’s monetary policy changes by tweaking its portfolio. The hedge fund trimmed stakes in some of the big US tech companies whose valuations have exploded over the past year amid the artificial intelligence-driven rides. In return, it has ramped up stakes in Chinese internet giants.

