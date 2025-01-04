Why Alcoa’s (AA) Shares Are Falling

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Buck Broader Market Optimism. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) stands against other firms buck broader market optimism.

Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid a series of catalysts buoying investor appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.80 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied by 1.26 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

Despite the wider optimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to post declines. Here is why:

To come up with Friday’s top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) saw its shares drop by 6 percent or 2.28 points to finish at $35.71 each as investors sold off positions amid the lack of clear catalysts to spark buying appetite.

As indicated by its 30-day performance, investors appeared to be cautious about the company’s growth prospects amid multiple macroeconomic factors that are putting brakes on the rally in aluminum prices seen through COVID-19. At present, aluminum prices are down by 35 percent to $2,580 from a high of about $4,000 per metric ton in March 2022.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, while also operating hydropower plants that generate and sell electricity to various industrial and wholesale markets.

