Here’s Why Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) Is Skyrocketing

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 24 Stocks Are Skyrocketing. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) stands against the other stocks.

One of the strongest stock market anomalies is the momentum effect, which is the tendency of recent past winners to outperform the recent past losers. That’s why we decided to take a look at some of the recent past winners in this article. These 24 companies, predominantly involved in the quantum computing, biotechnology, and technology sectors, have performed significantly well in the final quarter of 2024, registering spectacular returns over the 3 months.

That said, let’s take a look at the top 24 stocks that have skyrocketed and pose a solid growth opportunity in the coming year. We will also explore how well the stocks have performed throughout the year and what they have in store for 2025.

To come up with 24 names, we considered only the stocks that have at least $2 billion in market capitalization and have registered commendable returns in the fourth quarter of 2024.

10 AI News Investors Shouldn't Miss

A computer screen showcasing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms at work.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP)

Q4 Returns as of December 31, 2024: 172%

In the fourth quarter of 2024, AISP’s stock returned nearly 172%, locking in impressive gains. Airship AI Holdings Inc. (AISP) provides a wide variety of AI-driven solutions to customers in the law enforcement, defense, intelligence, and logistics industries.

Over the past few months, the company has been awarded several million-dollar contracts by state, private, and public organizations.

As the state continues to inculcate artificial intelligence in crucial functions, the demand for companies like AISP will be momentous. This explains why analysts are extremely bullish on the stock with their median price target of $8.5 representing an upside of 44% from current levels.

Overall AISP ranks 19th on our list of the stocks that are skyrocketing right now. While we acknowledge the potential of AISP as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AISP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.