Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Is Skyrocketing Now

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025.

The market has started to favor smaller companies in 2025, and stocks between $1 billion and $5 billion in market value are attracting renewed interest. These stocks had a forgettable stretch over the past few years, but investors now see evidence that underperformance among mid-cap and small-cap names could end soon.

The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P 600 indexes still trail large caps by a wide margin, yet smaller firms have held up well even as interest rates remain elevated. The valuation gap between these groups and the biggest names in the market has also widened to levels that analysts consider unusually attractive.

Investors now expect momentum to build for select companies in this sweet spot, and many of them are in fast-growing industries with strong fundamentals.

For this article, I screened the top-performing stocks year-to-date in the $1 billion to $5 billion market capitalization bracket. Stocks that I have covered this week will be excluded from this list.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 19

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is a biotech company that makes immune medicine products. It focuses on Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. The first is an FDA-cleared clonoSEQ test for cancer treatment response monitoring, and the second one uses immune receptor data for drug discovery and clinical trials.

The recent bullishness is due to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services setting a favorable reimbursement rate of $2,007 for the company’s clonoSEQ test. It also announced a collaboration with NeoGenomics to expand access to MRD testing for blood cancer patients.

Adaptive also reported strong growth in its MRD business, with revenue growing 52% year-over-year in Q3 2024. The cost optimization focus also reduced its net loss by 36%.

