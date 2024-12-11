Why Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Among the Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Invest In Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stands against the other cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks.
In the face of economic uncertainty, consumer preferences in the beauty industry are changing. A Bloomberg Intelligence poll conducted in June 2024 with 650 participants found that 40% of respondents gave beauty and personal care purchases more importance than other products. Nonetheless, this represents the lowest result since the survey's launch two years ago, a 10-percentage-point drop from January.
Despite the continued success of premium cosmetic products, there is less demand for mainstream, reasonably priced products, which make up the majority of the market. Leonard Lauder's "Lipstick Index" theory, which associates economic slowdowns with increased spending on self-care, seems less sound these days. Although the beauty industry has grown significantly over the last five years, Andrea Felsted, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, observes that customer interests are beginning to shift.
This drop in affordable beauty purchases raises questions about how well the industry can withstand economic downturns. The results point to changing customer behavior, with high-end products performing better and less expensive markets being squeezed during difficult economic conditions.
Amidst this shift, according to Ulta CEO Dave Kimbell, younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are more willing to spend money on beauty than previous generations, especially on skincare or as a way to express themselves. He also mentioned that a growing percentage of Americans are Hispanic consumers, who are more likely to be active in the area. Here are some comments from Kimbell:
“While we anticipate that some of these headwinds will persist in the near term, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans and set ourselves up for long-term growth.”
Meanwhile, the market for medical aesthetics, or procedures meant to enhance patients' physical attractiveness, is expected to grow in the future. According to research by senior partner Olivier Leclerc and colleagues, the CAGR for neuromodulators like Botox is anticipated to reach 11.9 percent in the US and Canada by 2025. By 2025, the compound annual growth rate for injectable dermal fillers, such as biostimulators and hyaluronic acid fillers, may reach 3.8 percent. Moreover, as per McKinsey's research report, through 2025, the medical aesthetics industry is expected to continue growing at a rate close to double digits.
In one of the recent developments, finance solutions like "buy-now, pay-later" loans are being given to make cosmetic procedures more affordable because of the rising demand for these procedures in the United States, as reported by Bloomberg. While the demand spike from the pandemic has subsided, rates of aesthetic procedures are still substantially higher than they were before COVID, with a 2023 increase over 2024, according to a June 2024 study from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Financing programs that divide expenses ranging from $200 to $10,000 into smaller installments over three to sixty months are now advantageous for facial procedures and other treatments. These choices are especially appealing to younger consumers because they frequently include interest-free terms and low credit requirements. According to Bloomberg, sales of asset-backed securities in the United States have increased by almost 20% year over year, reflecting this trend in the larger financial market. This highlights the connection between high customer demand and innovative financial solutions.
Our Methodology:
In this article, we first used a stock screener, to list down all Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks (as of the writing of this article) with the highest institutional ownership. From the resultant dataset, we chose 11 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors, using Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds in Q3 2024 to gauge hedge fund sentiment for stocks.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here)
A pharmacist handing out a pharmaceutical drug to a patient in a drug store or chemist.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 68
The biopharmaceutical business AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) focuses on developing and marketing innovative therapies, such as cosmetic and dermatological products. The company, being one of the Best Aesthetics Stocks, offers aesthetic procedures like BOTOX Cosmetic and JUVÉDERM dermal fillers to treat wrinkles and facial volume loss.
Revenue increased 4% year over year in Q3 2024, showing robust growth in the Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Neuroscience portfolios. The aesthetics portfolio generated $1.239 billion in net revenues worldwide. While global Juvederm net revenues decreased 19.7% year over year to $258 million, global Botox Cosmetic net revenues increased by 8.2% to $671 million.
Significant market expansions were made by Allergan Aesthetics when it received FDA approval for its platysma band-targeting Botox Cosmetic and introduced its masseter muscle prominence (MMP) treatment in China. At the ASDS conference, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) also presented its modern research and patient-centered tactics.
The firm increased its adjusted EPS outlook for 2024 to $10.90-$10.94, excluding IPR&D and milestone expenses incurred after Q3 and the upcoming Aliada Therapeutics acquisition.
In October of this year, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) increased its quarterly dividend by about 6% to $1.64 per share. The firm extended its dividend growth streak to 52 years with this increase.
Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group was the largest stakeholder in the company from among the funds in Insider Monkey's database. It owns over 2.4 million shares worth $487.28 million as of Q3.
Overall ABBV ranks 2nd on our list of the best cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential for ABBV as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ABBV but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.