Why Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Among the Best Dividend Kings to Invest In For Safe Dividend Growth?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Dividend Kings To Invest In For Safe Dividend Growth. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stands against the other dividend kings.
Investors often focus on stock price movements, anticipating gains, but may underestimate the value of dividends as a key component of returns. This becomes particularly attractive when looking at companies with a history of steadily increasing their dividends. That’s where Dividend Kings come into play. These businesses have consistently raised their payouts for at least 50 years. Achieving this milestone is no small feat, with only around 54 out of thousands of publicly traded US companies earning this distinction.
This dividend growth can be attributed to the solid financial positions of many high-quality companies. Since the pandemic began, these reserves have steadily increased, as a strong economy has allowed businesses to save more and earn returns on short-term investments. According to an analysis by the Carfang Group, based on the Federal Reserve's quarterly flow of funds, US companies increased their cash holdings in the first quarter of 2024, reaching a record $4.11 trillion. This growth, supported by a resilient economy and relatively high interest rates, marked a 12.6% increase from the same period last year and was $1.28 trillion higher than pre-pandemic levels. Recent trends also showed that companies have been shifting more of their investments toward corporate and US government debt, according to Clearwater Analytics, which analyzed nearly 400 corporate portfolios with assets totaling just under $1 trillion. Despite this shift, most funds remain allocated to cash or cash-equivalent instruments, which delivered annualized returns exceeding 5.48% in May, as reported by Clearwater.
Focusing on dividend growth reveals its significant appeal over the years. Stocks known for consistent dividend increases have performed exceptionally well, with the Dividend Aristocrats index standing out as a key benchmark. This index, which tracks companies with a minimum of 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, has consistently delivered strong returns, often surpassing other asset classes despite market fluctuations. ProShare emphasized the index’s value for income-focused investors, noting its history of outperforming the broader market while exhibiting lower volatility since its inception. Their report highlighted that a $10,000 investment in the index in May 2005 could have grown to over $61,000 by March 2023. The report also mentioned that the index outperformed the market during eight of the ten largest quarterly declines since 2005.
In addition to shareholder returns, dividend stocks have played a pivotal role in driving overall market performance, delivering substantial contributions. A report from T. Rowe Price highlighted that compounded dividends accounted for over 70% of global market returns. Similarly, the Harvard Business Review revealed that dividends made up nearly 37% of corporate earnings between 2003 and 2012.
Consistently maintaining dividend payouts is a significant challenge for companies, even more so than increasing them regularly. Analysts caution against falling for yield traps—stocks that offer high yields but have unreliable dividend policies. Brian Bollinger, president of Simply Safe Dividends, emphasized the importance of prioritizing quality over yield in dividend investing during an interview with CNBC. He advised focusing on high-quality companies that typically offer dividend yields of around 3% to 4%. These businesses often demonstrate consistent growth in their dividend payments, providing a steady income stream while mitigating the effects of inflation. Additionally, he noted that lower-yield stocks are generally safer, with more dependable payout structures. Given this, we will discuss some of the best dividend kings for safe dividend growth.
Our Methodology:
For this article, we scanned the list of dividend kings, which are the companies that have raised their payouts for 50 years or more. From that list, we picked 8 companies with the highest 5-year annual average dividend growth rates. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their annual average dividend growth in the past five years. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock in Insider Monkey’s database, as of the third quarter of 2024.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
5-Year Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 11.44%
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is an Illinois-based multinational medical device and healthcare company. It benefits greatly from its diversified business model, which creates multiple growth opportunities and allows the company to generate revenue from various sources. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue exceeding $10.6 billion, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase. It also gains from strategic partnerships with key industry players. Notably, in August, Abbott announced a groundbreaking global collaboration with Medtronic to integrate its advanced continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with Medtronic’s insulin delivery devices. The stock has surged by nearly 5% since the start of 2024.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has long been known for its stability, drawing on its extensive experience in navigating the highly regulated healthcare industry. The company has established a strong reputation within its niche, as healthcare professionals, like most people, prefer to rely on products they know are proven to be effective, especially when it comes to life-critical situations. The company also benefits from a significant portfolio of patents that safeguard its innovations.
On September 19, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. Overall, the company maintains a 52-year streak of consecutive dividend growth, which makes it one of the best dividend kings on our list. In the past five years, the company has raised its payouts at an annual average rate of 11.44%. The stock offers a dividend yield of 1.92%, as of December 9.
As of the close of Q3 2024, 63 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), compared with 69 in the previous quarter. The overall value of these stakes is approximately $4 billion. With over 11 million shares, Fisher Asset Management was the company's largest stakeholder in Q3.
