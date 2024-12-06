Why The 25% Return On Capital At Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG) Should Have Your Attention

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Elmos Semiconductor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = €157m ÷ (€822m - €200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Elmos Semiconductor has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

So How Is Elmos Semiconductor's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Elmos Semiconductor are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 58%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Elmos Semiconductor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 24% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Elmos Semiconductor is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

