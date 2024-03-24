Why The 21% Return On Capital At Meier Tobler Group (VTX:MTG) Should Have Your Attention

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Meier Tobler Group (VTX:MTG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meier Tobler Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CHF42m ÷ (CHF333m - CHF134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Meier Tobler Group has an ROCE of 21%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Meier Tobler Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Meier Tobler Group .

So How Is Meier Tobler Group's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Meier Tobler Group. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 506%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 22% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Another thing to note, Meier Tobler Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 40%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Meier Tobler Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Meier Tobler Group has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 135% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Meier Tobler Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meier Tobler Group that you might be interested in.

