Why 2025 could be a great year for skittish investors to jump into the stock market

2025 could yield a great opportunity for bears to jump back into the market.

Wall Street is pointing to the potential for more pullbacks from records as buying opportunities.

Forecasters are expecting another positive year for the market, despite hefty gains in 2024.

Investors who have watched from the sidelines as stocks soared to new highs in the last two years might be offered an attractive entry point in 2025.

This year could be a great opportunity for investors who have been worried that the run-up in stocks since 2023 looks unsustainable. While Wall Street still sees stocks chugging higher, it won't be as fast or as linear as in past years, and there could be plenty of dips for investors to buy along the way.

Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo, said he believed the market was moving towards an "opportunity zone" this year. The bank sees the S&P 500 ending the year between 6,500 and 6,700 — implying as much as a 13% increase from the index's current levels.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Wren suggested investors should be ready to take advantage of any market pullbacks.

"And so we favor using pullbacks like these to reallocate cash and short-term instruments in increments into equity positions," Wren wrote. "In the coming weeks and months, the potential for more attractive entry points to increase exposure could very well materialize in both equities and fixed income. We want to be ready."

Stocks have stumbled in recent weeks as investors weighed the possibility that some of Trump's economic policies could also stoke fresh inflation pressure and influence interest rates to stay higher for longer.

But investors were mollified by new inflation data on Wednesday, which showed that core inflation came in slightly cooler than expected during the month of December. The figures have bolstered investors' hopes for lower rates, with markets still pricing in one or two cuts by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, stocks are still supported by strong fundamentals, according to Mark Hackett, the chief market strategist at Nationwide. Hackett said that the economy looks poised to avoid a downturn in 2025 and strong tech gains will continue to support the broader market.

"Market corrections are a normal part of the cycle, typically occurring roughly every 18 months, and we're due for one. The 8% pullback we're seeing for the average S&P 500 company isn't disorderly or panic-driven, but rather a natural recalibration after a strong year," Hackett wrote of the latest sell-off after markets touched record highs in December.

