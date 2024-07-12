Wholesale Trade, Housing Starts Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q2) EPS of $8.70, compared to $3.08 in the prior-year quarter.
HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) (Q4) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q2) EPS of $9.98, compared to $9.28 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Wholesale Trade (May) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) grew 2.4% to $83.3 billion in April.
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (May) Manufacturing sales increased 1.1% in April, mainly due to higher sales of transportation equipment as well as primary metals. Production of aerospace products and parts declined the most.
Featured Earnings
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.CJR.B) (Q3) EPS projects for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (T.PTM) (Q3) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T.PSK) (Q2) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. retail sales (June)
Home builder confidence index (July)
Featured Earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q2) EPS of $6.68, compared to $6.14 in the prior-year quarter.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q2) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q2) EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Housing Starts (June) Housing starts zoomed to 264,500 in May, compared to 241,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Consumer Price Index (June) CPI rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in May, up from a 2.7% gain in April. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in May.
Featured Earnings
Goodfood Market Corp. (T.FOOD) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to gain of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Housing starts (June)
Building Permits (June)
Industrial Production (June)
Fed Beige Book (about 2 p.m. EDT)
Wholesale Inventories (May)
Featured Earnings
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (Q2) EPS of $3.87, compared to $5.37 in the prior-year quarter.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q2) EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.80 in the prior-year quarter.
Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) (Q2) EPS of $9.99, compared to $9.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canada's International Transactions in Securities (May) Foreign investors acquired $41.2 billion of Canadian securities in April, the largest investment in two years. At the same time, Canadian investment in foreign securities slowed sharply to $2.5 million, from a record investment of $35.6 billion in March.
Motor Vehicle Sales (May) Motor vehicles sales totaled 175,100 in April, compared to 171,600 the month before.
CREA Stats (June) National home sales edged back 0.6% month-over-month in May. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 5.9% below May 2023.
Featured Earnings
Li-FT Power Ltd. (T.LIFT) (Q2) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly Jobless Claims (July 13)
U.S. leading economic indicators (June)
Featured Earnings
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Q2) EPS of $4.70, compared to $3.29 in the prior-year quarter.
Novartis AG (NASDAQ:NVS) (Q2) EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.83 in the prior-year quarter.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) (Q2) EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
American Lithium Corp. (T.LI) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) (Q2) EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.89 in the prior-year quarter.
Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) (Q2) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) (Q2) EPS of $2.75, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Retail Trade (May) Retail sales increased 0.7% to $66.8 billion in April.
Industrial Product Price Index (June) The index was unchanged month over month in May and rose 1.8% on a yearly basis.
Raw Materials Price Index (June) The index declined 1.0% month over month in May and increased 7.6% year over year.
Featured Earnings