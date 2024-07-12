Wholesale Trade, Housing Starts Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) (Q2) EPS of $8.70, compared to $3.08 in the prior-year quarter.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) (Q4) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) (Q2) EPS of $9.98, compared to $9.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (May) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) grew 2.4% to $83.3 billion in April.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (May) Manufacturing sales increased 1.1% in April, mainly due to higher sales of transportation equipment as well as primary metals. Production of aerospace products and parts declined the most.

Featured Earnings

Corus Entertainment Inc. ( T.CJR.B) (Q3) EPS projects for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. ( T.PTM) (Q3) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ( T.PSK) (Q2) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. retail sales (June)

Home builder confidence index (July)



Featured Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) (Q2) EPS of $6.68, compared to $6.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) (Q2) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) (Q2) EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (June) Housing starts zoomed to 264,500 in May, compared to 241,100 in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer Price Index (June) CPI rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in May, up from a 2.7% gain in April. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in May.

Featured Earnings

Goodfood Market Corp. ( T.FOOD) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to gain of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing starts (June)

Building Permits (June)

Industrial Production (June)

Fed Beige Book (about 2 p.m. EDT)

Wholesale Inventories (May)

Featured Earnings

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) (Q2) EPS of $3.87, compared to $5.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (Q2) EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.80 in the prior-year quarter.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) (Q2) EPS of $9.99, compared to $9.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (May) Foreign investors acquired $41.2 billion of Canadian securities in April, the largest investment in two years. At the same time, Canadian investment in foreign securities slowed sharply to $2.5 million, from a record investment of $35.6 billion in March.

Motor Vehicle Sales (May) Motor vehicles sales totaled 175,100 in April, compared to 171,600 the month before.

CREA Stats (June) National home sales edged back 0.6% month-over-month in May. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 5.9% below May 2023.

Featured Earnings

Li-FT Power Ltd. ( T.LIFT) (Q2) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.



Economic Lookahead

Weekly Jobless Claims (July 13)

U.S. leading economic indicators (June)

Featured Earnings

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Q2) EPS of $4.70, compared to $3.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Novartis AG (NASDAQ: NVS) (Q2) EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) (Q2) EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

American Lithium Corp. ( T.LI) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) (Q2) EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.89 in the prior-year quarter.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE: SLB) (Q2) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) (Q2) EPS of $2.75, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Trade (May) Retail sales increased 0.7% to $66.8 billion in April.

Industrial Product Price Index (June) The index was unchanged month over month in May and rose 1.8% on a yearly basis.

Raw Materials Price Index (June) The index declined 1.0% month over month in May and increased 7.6% year over year.

Featured Earnings