Wholesale, Inflation Figures in Canada Due Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Retail Sales (March)
Business inventories (Feb.)
Home builder confidence index (April)
Featured Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q1) EPS of $8.73, compared to $8.79 to the prior-year quarter.
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) (Q1) EPS of 74 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) (Q1) EPS of $3.13, compared to $4.09 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
CREAstats (March) Canadian home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Aggregate Composite MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) were flat on a month-over-month basis in February, ending a streak of five declines that began last fall.
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Feb.) Manufacturing sales rose 0.2% in January, mainly on higher sales of motor vehicles and chemical products.
Wholesale Trade (Feb.) Wholesale sales grew 0.1% to $82.4 billion in January.
Featured Earnings
4Front Ventures Corp (C.FFNT) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of four cents to the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
Read:
Biotech Breakthroughs Spearhead Fight Against Rising Breast Cancer Cases
Global Efforts Intensify to Address Surging Young Adult Colorectal and Anal Cancer Rates
Harnessing AI's $4.4 Trillion Potential Reshapes the Tech Industry Landscape
Critical Push for US Domestic Nickel Needed to Halt Total Reliance on Questionable Foreign Imports
How Argentina’s New Power Moves Look to Lure Even More Lithium Interest Towards the Country
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Housing starts (March)
Building permits (March)
Industrial production (March)
Featured Earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q1) EPS of $6.70, compared to $6.26 to the prior-year quarter.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q1) EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) (Q1) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Housing Starts (March) Housing starts totaled 253,000 in February, compared to 223,200 in the same month last year.
Consumer Price Index (March) CPI rose 2.8% on a year-over-year basis in February, down from a 2.9% gain in January. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in February.
Featured Earnings
Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (T.HAM) (Q1) EPS for gain of 40 cents, compared to loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Fed Beige Book
Featured Earnings
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) (Q1) EPS of 95 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) (Q3) EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.36 in the prior-year quarter.
Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) (Q3) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canada’s International Trade in Securities (Feb.) Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $8.9 billion in January, led by acquisitions of government debt securities. Meanwhile, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $7.6 billion, led by sales of equity securities.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly jobless claims (Week of April 13)
Existing Home Sales (March)
Leading Economic Indicators (March)
Featured Earnings
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Q1) EPS of $4.49, compared to $2.88 in the prior-year quarter.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) (Q1) EPS of $1.09, compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) (Q1) EPS of $10.52, compared to $9.46 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
New Motor Vehicle Sales (Feb.) New motor vehicle sales registered at 116,870, compared to 128,830 in the same month the year before.
Featured Earnings