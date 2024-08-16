White Horse Berhad (KLSE:WTHORSE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at White Horse Berhad (KLSE:WTHORSE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for White Horse Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0075 = RM4.5m ÷ (RM729m - RM133m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, White Horse Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for White Horse Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating White Horse Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering White Horse Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that White Horse Berhad has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.7% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On White Horse Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, White Horse Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 32% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with White Horse Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

