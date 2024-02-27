Advertisement
Canada markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,324.31
    -88.89 (-0.42%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,069.53
    -19.27 (-0.38%)
     

  • DOW

    39,069.23
    -62.27 (-0.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7409
    +0.0004 (+0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.61
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    77,119.02
    +7,953.65 (+11.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,045.50
    +6.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,028.97
    +12.28 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2930
    -0.0060 (-0.14%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,024.75
    +47.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.63
    -0.11 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,671.01
    -13.29 (-0.17%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6826
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. FUTURES MUTED AS WALL STREET WATCHES AND WAITS

Retail earnings are on tap to occupy investors ahead of crucial inflation report

Whirlpool targets boosting North America appliance margin by 2026

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp aims to expand its North America appliance business margins over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday, betting on a rebound in U.S. home sales after a tough period of lower demand due to high mortgage rates.

The Michigan-based company expects North America to make up about 30% of its overall revenue by 2026, it said in a presentation ahead of its investor meet.

Whirlpool's profit fell for a sixth straight quarter in the three months ended December as it faced rising competition and price pressures.

The company has looked to weather out the slump by selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit to pay down debt. It expects to finish divesting most of its businesses across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by 2024.

Whirlpool has targeted a 100 basis points of annual net cost margin expansion from 2024-2026 in its North America major domestic appliance segment.

The company's 2026 sales target of about $11.2 billion in North America implies a compound annual growth rate of 2-3%.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)