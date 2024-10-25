Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Cash Flow and Innovative Product ...

Ongoing EPS: $3.43

Cash Generated: Approximately $130 million in the third quarter

Free Cash Flow Guidance: Approximately $500 million for 2024

Dividends Paid: $1.75 per share in Q3 and declared for Q4

North America EBIT Margin: 7.3% for the quarter

Latin America Net Sales Growth: 9% year over year, excluding currency

Latin America EBIT Margin: 6.9% for the quarter

Asia Net Sales Growth: 10% year over year, excluding currency

Asia EBIT Margin: 2.9% for the quarter

SDA Global EBIT Margin: 14.2% for the quarter

Full Year Net Sales Guidance: Approximately $16.9 billion

Full Year Ongoing EBIT Margin Guidance: Approximately 6%

Full Year Ongoing EPS Guidance: Approximately $12

Debt Reduction: Approximately $1 billion debt paid down, inclusive of a $500 million term loan repayment

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) achieved global sequential EBIT margin expansion, with North America seeing a 100 basis point increase due to pricing actions.

The company delivered ongoing EPS of $3.43, supported by pricing actions, cost takeout, and a favorable adjusted effective tax rate.

Strong working capital management improved inventory, generating approximately $130 million of cash in the third quarter.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) launched innovative new products, such as the Fresh Flow Vent System and KitchenAid's first four-door refrigerators, which are expected to drive future growth.

The Latin America business segment demonstrated strong net sales growth of 9% year over year, excluding currency, with a solid EBIT margin of 6.9%.

Negative Points

The US housing market remains constrained by elevated mortgage rates, impacting higher-margin discretionary demand.

Net sales in North America were down 4% year over year due to unfavorable price mix and weak discretionary demand.

Currency fluctuations negatively impacted margins, particularly due to the weakening of the Brazilian reais and Mexican pesos relative to the USD.

The European transaction negatively impacted the third quarter by 25 basis points due to weak macro environment and integration efforts.

The SDA global business saw a 3% year-over-year decrease in net sales, impacted by industry declines in the US and weak consumer sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the variance in the third-quarter EBIT margin and the expectations for the fourth quarter? A: James W. Peter, Executive Vice President and CFO, explained that the third-quarter variance was primarily due to the equity method investment loss in EMEA. For the fourth quarter, they expect continued margin expansion driven by pricing actions, cost takeout, and normalized production levels, which will improve cost absorption.

Story Continues