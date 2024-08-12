While state or government own 26% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT), public companies are its largest shareholders with 29% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Sarawak Plantation Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 55% ownership

Insiders own 11% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 29% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And state or government on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sarawak Plantation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sarawak Plantation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sarawak Plantation Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sarawak Plantation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Ta Ann Holdings Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 26% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sarawak Plantation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sarawak Plantation Berhad. Insiders have a RM64m stake in this RM600m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.2%, of the Sarawak Plantation Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 29% of Sarawak Plantation Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sarawak Plantation Berhad that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

