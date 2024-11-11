While private companies own 30% of UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 32% ownership

Key Insights

UOL Group's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 5 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutional ownership in UOL Group is 22%

A look at the shareholders of UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 32% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of UOL Group.

Check out our latest analysis for UOL Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UOL Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that UOL Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UOL Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

UOL Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wee Investments Pte Ltd with 16% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, C.Y. Wee & Company Pte. Ltd and Haw Par Corporation Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of UOL Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Story Continues