While private companies own 22% of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 56% ownership

Key Insights

AGF Management's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

44% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AGF Management.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AGF Management?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

AGF Management already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AGF Management, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AGF Management. Bcg Holding Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 22% of shares outstanding. With 4.4% and 3.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and Quadravest Capital Management, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Kevin McCreadie directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AGF Management

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

