While institutions own 41% of South32 Limited (ASX:S32), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

South32's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 46% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of South32 Limited (ASX:S32), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 41% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of South32, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About South32?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in South32. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at South32's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

South32 is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. With 7.2% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and South Africa are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

