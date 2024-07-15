While institutions own 36% of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Veritone indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

13% of Veritone is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 51% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Veritone, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Veritone?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Veritone already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Veritone's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Veritone. The company's largest shareholder is Banta Asset Management LP, with ownership of 8.5%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.2% and 6.8% of the stock. Ryan Steelberg, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Veritone

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Veritone, Inc.. Insiders have a US$15m stake in this US$115m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Veritone, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Veritone better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Veritone .

