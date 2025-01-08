While institutions own 20% of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY), private companies are its largest shareholders with 50% ownership

Key Insights
-
The considerable ownership by private companies in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy
-
Bee Family Limited owns 50% of the company
-
If you want to know who really controls Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 50% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
Meanwhile, institutions make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Our data shows that Bee Family Limited is the largest shareholder with 50% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Chu Ong directly holds 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Insiders own RM2.5b worth of shares in the RM17b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 50%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next Steps:
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
