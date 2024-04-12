While insiders own 36% of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 38% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over GFT Technologies by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 36% of GFT Technologies

To get a sense of who is truly in control of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 36% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GFT Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GFT Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that GFT Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at GFT Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

GFT Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Ulrich Dietz, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 26%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of GFT Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of GFT Technologies SE. It has a market capitalization of just €763m, and insiders have €273m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GFT Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that GFT Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

