While insiders own 32% of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 37% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Backblaze indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 9 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Backblaze.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Backblaze?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Backblaze already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Backblaze's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Backblaze. TMT Investments PLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.6% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Hang Ng Kwok and Brian Wilson, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.5%. Hang Ng Kwok, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO Gleb Budman is the owner of 6.1% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Backblaze

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Backblaze, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$311m, and insiders have US$100m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 9.6% stake in Backblaze. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

