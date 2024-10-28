While insiders own 30% of Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 36% ownership

Key Insights

Top Glove Corporation Bhd's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders own 30% of Top Glove Corporation Bhd

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:TOPGLOV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 30% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Top Glove Corporation Bhd?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Top Glove Corporation Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Top Glove Corporation Bhd. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Wee Chai Lim (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 28% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Firstway United Corp holds about 6.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

