While individual investors own 29% of MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB), sovereign wealth funds are its largest shareholders with 54% ownership

Key Insights

MNRB Holdings Berhad's significant sovereign wealth funds ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

Permodalan Nasional Berhad owns 54% of the company

Insider ownership in MNRB Holdings Berhad is 14%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 54% stake, sovereign wealth funds possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of MNRB Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MNRB Holdings Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. MNRB Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MNRB Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 54% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 5.0% and 1.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Goon Khing Kong and Goon Siong Kong are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MNRB Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of MNRB Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.4b, and insiders have RM198m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MNRB Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MNRB Holdings Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

