While individual investors own 25% of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA), private companies are its largest shareholders with 45% ownership

Significant control over Suria Capital Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutions own 18% of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Suria Capital Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suria Capital Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Qhazanah Sabah Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.4% and 3.7% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM692m, and insiders have RM63m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 45%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

