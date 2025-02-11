While individual investors own 17% of Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD), public companies are its largest shareholders with 56% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Berjaya Food Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Berjaya Corporation Berhad owns 53% of the company

Institutional ownership in Berjaya Food Berhad is 11%

A look at the shareholders of Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 56% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Berjaya Food Berhad.

KLSE:BJFOOD Ownership Breakdown February 11th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berjaya Food Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Berjaya Food Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Berjaya Food Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:BJFOOD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Berjaya Food Berhad. Berjaya Corporation Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 4.9% and 4.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Human Resources Development Fund and Inter-Pacific Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Berjaya Food Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

