Most expensive streets to live in UK: homes on priciest London street cost 60 times national average

Last year’s most expensive street, Grosvenor Square, has fallen to third place for 2024 (Handout)

It now costs an eye-watering £21.4 million to buy a property on the UK’s most expensive street and no surprises for guessing that it’s in London.

New data from Lloyds has revealed that, in 2024, Knightsbridge (SW1X) is the country’s priciest road. The prestigious address is up from third place last year and knocks Grosvenor Square off its perch and into third position behind Ilchester Place in Holland Park which is second.

The research shows that there’s been a slight increase in the sub-prime market – last year’s most expensive street came with an average price tag of £20.35 million, but this was significantly down on 2022’s figure of £23.8 million for Phillimore Gardens in Kensington.

It’s not hard to see why people are happy to pay such a vast amount to have a Knightsbridge address. As well as a host of celebrities and businessmen, the road is also home to luxury hotels The Berkeley and Mandarin Oriental, Harvey Nichols and a host of other luxury boutiques. It’s also within easy reach of Hyde Park, Sloane Square and Belgravia.

Knightsbridge (Alamy Stock Photo)

With the average UK house price at £356,925, the most expensive properties in the country are almost 60 times more than a typical home. The equivalent figure last year was almost 72, with the average cost of a home in rest of the UK, deemed to be £283,615.

Overall, the 10 most expensive streets in London, which were dominated by postcodes in the west of the capital, had an average price of £16.5 million. Only two streets outside central west London made the top 20. These were Avenue Road in St John’s Wood and Winnington Road in East Finchley.

“London’s dominance in the list of priciest streets underscores the city's continued appeal and the resulting competitiveness at the very top end of the property market. However, at £21.4 million to buy a home, even those with the deepest pockets might baulk at the price,” says Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages, Lloyds.

As there are a relatively low number of sales on each of these ultra exclusive streets annually, Lloyds looked at the five-year average to calculate the most expensive. Only streets where there have been at least five transactions have been included.

One Hyde Park (Rightmove)

Knightsbridge, SW1X

Average price: £21,409,000

Knightsbridge has always been a prestigious address, but it’s move from third to first place in the space of a year is partly due to the development of several super prime residential spaces on the road. These include the Candy Brothers’ £1.2 billion One Hyde Park, with 86 properties, where the likes of Kylie Minogue and Nick Candy have homes.

Ilchester Place, W14

Average price: £19,387,000

Super wealthy Londoners craving a quieter life opt for the less hectic environs of Holland Park’s Ilchester Place. Described as ‘Millionaire’s Row’, you’ll get more for your (still significant amount of) money when compared to Knightsbridge. Instead of plush penthouses with views of Hyde Park, Ilchester Place boasts Victorian mega mansions with smart entrances and perfectly coiffed hedges.

