Where Are They Now? Celebrities Who Got Their Start in the WWE

Wrestling’s biggest stars, like “Furious 7” actor Dwayne Johnson, are known to fans worldwide for their in-ring personas. Some superstars, however, transcend the sport and develop careers that make them even bigger than their vaunted WWE characters. Here are 15 WWE stars who achieved greatness both inside and outside the ring.

1. Stacy Keibler

The world was first introduced to Stacy Keibler when she was hired as a Nitro Girl before Vince McMahon bought WCW and turned it into WWE in 2001. While long a favorite among wrestling fans, the tough but beautiful Keibler achieved mainstream fame in 2006, when she took third place on season two of “Dancing With the Stars.”

A dancer since childhood, the “Weapon of Mass Seduction” landed the first perfect score of the season on the show — her first of a record four flawless performances. She has 33 acting credits, including “George Lopez,” “Chuck” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

2. Jesse Ventura

Jesse “The Body” Ventura boasts remarkable careers both before and after his pioneering run as a superstar Hall of Fame wrestler. An elite Navy Seal and Vietnam veteran, Ventura joined the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT).

After his legendary wrestling career, he became a successful movie star, appearing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator.” He then embarked on an equally successful career in politics, eventually becoming the governor of his native Minnesota.

3. Kevin Nash

Known as Diesel and Big Kev during his wrestling career, Kevin Nash made an unforgettable impression on fans and opponents alike, thanks in part to his nearly 7-foot, 300-pound frame.

Nash’s size, persona and celebrity helped him expand his show business career beyond wrestling, landing roles in mainstream hits like “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.” Nash, who boasts nearly 120 acting credits, is currently a busy man in Hollywood, with seven film and TV projects in the works for 2016-17.

4. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista became a wrestling superstar when he entered the WWE in 2002 as Batista. He then embarked on a career as a professional mixed martial artist. Currently, he has a record of 1-0 as a heavyweight.

After leaving the ring, Batista found success in Hollywood. He has nearly 50 acting credits, including roles in the blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” franchises. Currently, he has six film projects in the works that are due out between 2016 and 2018.

5. Steve Austin

Blue-collar warrior “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in the history of the WWE. When he left the ring, he parlayed his celebrity into a successful acting career. His 88 credits include recurring roles on “Nash Bridges” and “Chuck.” On the big screen, Austin had roles in “The Expendables” and “Chain of Command.”

6. Dwayne Johnson

Perhaps no WWE star in the history of the sport engineered a post-wrestling mainstream career more successfully than Dwayne Johnson.

Widely known as The Rock, the handsome and personable Johnson went from wrestling legend to movie and television star, displaying talent across multiple genres. He’s starred in adventure films like “The Mummy Returns,” comedies like “Get Smart,” fantasy films like “Hercules,” action movies like “San Andreas” and the “Fast and Furious” franchise, animated films like “Moana” and sports films like “Gridiron Gang.”

Boasting nearly 100 acting credits to his name, Johnson currently stars in HBO’s “Ballers” and is working on eight film and TV projects due out between now and 2019.

7. John Cena

Fifteen-time WWE world champion John Cena — known to fans as the Cenation — remains one of the most visible faces of the sport. Cena, however, has show business talents that expanded his career well beyond the ring. He’s appeared on TV series like “Parks and Recreation” and “Psych,” as well as in movies such as “Trainwreck,” “Daddy’s Home” and “The Reunion.”

An avid rap enthusiast, Cena released a hip-hop album in 2005 called “You Can’t See Me,” which reached No. 15 on the Billboard charts.

8. Hulk Hogan

In the entire history of professional wrestling, one name rings out louder than all the rest. WWE stars come and go, but there can only be one Hulk Hogan.

His debut match in 1980 was against wrestling legend Andre the Giant. The 6-foot, 8-inch, 303-pound Hogan would go on to capture legions of loyal fans as Hulkamania swept the wrestling world. With more than 160 acting credits, Hogan has played bit parts in a number of movies, most notably “Rocky III.” He has also enjoyed a successful career in reality TV.

